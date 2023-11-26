Smith Moore & CO. Has $561,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

