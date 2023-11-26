Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

