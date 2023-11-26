Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

