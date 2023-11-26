Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $61,319,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,352,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 583,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 261,892 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $89.67 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $90.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

