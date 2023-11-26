Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Knife River stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.