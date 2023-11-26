Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 324 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $162.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.93 and a 52 week high of $163.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

