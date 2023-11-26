Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 798 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FISV stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

