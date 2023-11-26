Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.79 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

