Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

