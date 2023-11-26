Smith Moore & CO. Sells 579 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $44.88 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

