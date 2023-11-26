Smith Moore & CO. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

