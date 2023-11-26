Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.44.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

