Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

SMBC stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

