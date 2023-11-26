SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 8.0% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,414,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,321. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.98 and a 200 day moving average of $341.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

