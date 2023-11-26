SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.7% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $66,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 2,060,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,208. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

