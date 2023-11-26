SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is KWB Wealth’s 9th Largest Position

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,203. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

