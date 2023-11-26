SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Diversified LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

