Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $34.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $42.00 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

