Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Trimmed by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,434 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

SFM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,177 shares of company stock worth $10,483,937. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

