S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,813,000 after acquiring an additional 220,245 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

