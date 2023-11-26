Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $70.38. 30,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

