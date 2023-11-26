Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Position Lifted by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,160 shares during the quarter. Star Group makes up 21.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned 8.77% of Star Group worth $42,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Star Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Group by 29,929.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 639,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -232.13%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

