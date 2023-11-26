Starboard Value LP Sells 936,291 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Starboard Value LP reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 936,291 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $98,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,968,430.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $217,707. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.