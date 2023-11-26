Starboard Value LP Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Starboard Value LP lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 254,200 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises 2.7% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 4.16% of Rogers worth $125,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers by 272.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 80.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ROG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,746. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $103.85 and a one year high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

