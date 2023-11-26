State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $46,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

