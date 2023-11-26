State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $39,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,165,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance
NYSE:BK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of New York Mellon
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.