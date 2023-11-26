State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.42 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $40,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

