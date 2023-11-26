State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.88 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $43,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

