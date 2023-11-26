State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.72 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,453 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $45,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.