State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American International Group worth $49,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

