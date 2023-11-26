State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,255 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $42,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $131.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

