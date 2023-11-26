State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $50,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 156,199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

