State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

