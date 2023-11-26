State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

