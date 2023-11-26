State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $52,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of D opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

