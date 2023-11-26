State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,135 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPG opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

