State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,325 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $46,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 122,401 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 315,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

