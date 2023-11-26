State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,607 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of PACCAR worth $49,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 168,129 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 69.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $3,449,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

