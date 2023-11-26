State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,607 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of PACCAR worth $49,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

