State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,990 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $44,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.