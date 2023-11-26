State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,911 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $48,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $187.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

