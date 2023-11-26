State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,451 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $42,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.