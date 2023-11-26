State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,810 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $46,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $478.18 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

