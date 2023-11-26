State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,869 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $52,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GIS opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

