State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 532 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $51,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,688.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,569.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,522.17. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

