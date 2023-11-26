State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $42,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

