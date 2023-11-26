State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,906 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.45% of State Street worth $104,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $70.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

