Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Stevanato Group worth $53,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,654,000 after purchasing an additional 250,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,085,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.90).

STVN opened at €27.91 ($30.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €14.53 ($15.97) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.89). The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €305.22 million. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

