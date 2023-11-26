STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $137,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

