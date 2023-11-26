StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $447.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.97.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

